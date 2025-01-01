English
Canada: Muslim woman target of attack in library near Toronto

Shafaqna English- A suspect is in custody a day after a Muslim woman was attacked in a public library near Toronto, Canada. The assailant attempted to set the victim’s hijab on fire, according to a police statement released on Sunday.

“(She) was in the library studying when she was approached by an unknown female,” Durham Regional Police said in a statement. “The female began yelling profanities at the victim and throwing objects at her head.”

“The suspect then tried to remove the victim’s hijab, while pouring an unknown liquid on it. The suspect then grabbed a lighter and attempted to light the hijab on fire.”

The victim screamed for help and library security staff intervened. Police said the suspect fled but was arrested a few hours later.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

