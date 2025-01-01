Iraq ranks 68th worldwide in purchasing power

Shafaqna English- Iraq is ranked sixth in the Arab world and 68th globally in the 2025 Local Purchasing Power Index.

Iraq scored 54.5% in the index, which covers 139 countries worldwide, according to Numbeo, the crowd-sourced database for cost-of-living and quality-of-life data.

Globally, Qatar topped the index with 177.9%, followed by Luxembourg (177.1%) and Kuwait (174%). Switzerland ranked fourth (159%), while Oman placed fifth (152%). The United States secured the sixth spot (146.7%), just ahead of Saudi Arabia (146.1%).

Rounding out the top 10, Guernsey ranked eighth (136%), Australia ninth (135%), and Denmark tenth (133%).

In the Arab region, Qatar ranked first, followed by Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. Iraq placed sixth, ahead of Jordan, Libya, Morocco, and Lebanon.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com