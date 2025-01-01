English
Sri Lanka: Ramadhan festival in Colombo promotes heritage Muslim communities

Shafaqna English- A Ramadhan festival in Colombo is celebrating the rich heritage of Sri Lanka’s diverse Muslim communities by showcasing their cultures in the heart of the capital.

Muslims make up less than 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people, who are predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists.

The Salam Ramadhan festival, which opened on Friday and will run until the end of the month, is putting the spotlight on the Moor, Memon, Malay and Dawoodi Bohra ethnic groups.

Throughout the event, they are set to participate in cultural performances and interactive sessions to highlight their customs, while also sharing their traditional food to the residents of Colombo.

The event is organized by the government of Western Province, home to the Sri Lankan capital and the country’s most densely populated region.

