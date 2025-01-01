English
International Shia News Agency
UN to reduce staff in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations said Monday it would “reduce its footprint” in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement Monday, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that “based on the information currently available,” the strikes on its compounds “were caused by an Israeli tank.”
Dujarric said the UN “has made the difficult decision to reduce the Organization’s footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar.”
He said the world body was cutting back about a third of its approximately 100 international staffers in Gaza. He said the UN “is not leaving Gaza,” pointing out that it still has about 13,000 national staff in Gaza, mainly working for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
The move comes as Israel has cut off all food, fuel, medicine, and other supplies to Gaza’s around 2 million people for more than three weeks. Last week, it relaunched its military campaign in Gaza, with bombardments that have since killed hundreds of Palestinians, breaking a ceasefire in place since mid-January.
Source:Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

