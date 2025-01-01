The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Qaza Prayers and Fasts”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered some questions about “Qaza Prayers and Fasts”.

Question: What are the areas where both Qaza of fast and Kaffarah become obligatory? Answer : In the following situations, both qadha and Kaffarah become obligatory, provided these acts are committed intentionally, voluntarily and without any force or pressure, during the fasts of Ramadhan:

1. Eating

2. Drinking

3. Sexual Intercourse

4. Masturbation

5. Staying in the state of Janabat till the time of Fajr prayers

And as a recommended precaution, invalidating the fast due to reasons other than those mentioned above, should also be recompensed with Kaffarah, besides the obligatory qadha .

Related Questions

Question: Is it obligatory upon a deceased man’s son to give the qaza of his father’s prayers? Answer : If a person did not offer some of his obligatory prayers, and did not care to give qadha, in spite of being able to do so, after his death, it is upon his eldest son, as an obligatory precaution to perform those qadha, provided that the father did not leave them as a deliberate act of transgression. If the son cannot do so, he may hire someone to perform them. The qadha prayers of his mother is not obligatory upon him, though it is better if he performs them.

Question: If a fasting person belches and swallows intentionally that which comes in his mouth, does he have give Kaffara in addition to the qadha? Answer : If a fasting person belches and swallows intentionally that which comes in his mouth, his fast becomes void, and he should give its qadha and Kaffarah also. And if the thing which comes to his mouth is haraam to consume, like, blood or some food which no more looks like food, and he swallows it intentionally, he will give the qadha of that fast, and as a recommended precaution, give all the three Kaffarah.

Question: Is it permissible for a Muslim to involve in pleasure by continuing to watch an entertaining movie even, though salat time is due, and then he goes to say his prayers just before it becomes overdue (qadha)? Answer : It is not appropriate for a Muslim to delay the saying of salat from its preferred time (i.e., at the beginning of its time span) except for an excuse; what has been mentioned in the question is not an acceptable excuse.