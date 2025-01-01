[Video] The Journey to Purification – Seeking Forgiveness & Spiritual Renewal

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 23: The Journey to Purification – Seeking Forgiveness & Spiritual Renewal“

🌙 If today was your last chance to seek forgiveness, how would you pray?

What would you ask for? As we enter the final week of Ramadan, the most spiritually significant nights of the year are upon us—Laylat al-Qadr, where destinies are written and mercy overflows.

✔ Are we carrying the weight of our past mistakes, or are we ready to let them go?

✔ Have we purified not just our actions, but our hearts?

✔ Are we seeking God’s forgiveness with urgency, or assuming there’s still more time?

Today’s powerful supplication is a call to God for:

✅ The washing away of our sins – So we enter these nights pure and renewed.

✅ The purification of our inner flaws – Because true change begins from within.

✅ The strength to pass the tests of faith – So we emerge spiritually stronger.

✅ The reassurance that no mistake is greater than His mercy – So we never lose hope in redemption.

📖 “O God! Wash away my sins, purify me from all imperfections, test my heart with true piety, and remove my stumbles with Your mercy.”

🔹 Are we allowing Ramadan to transform us, or are we just going through the motions?

🔹 Are we using these nights to cleanse our hearts, or are we still attached to distractions?

🔹 Are we ready to seek forgiveness as if this is our final chance?

www.shafaqna.com