UNICEF: One in two children in Yemen severely malnourished after 10 years of war

Shafaqna English- In Yemen, a decade of war has been catastrophic for the country’s children, who live under the threat of airstrikes and face staggeringly high malnutrition rates, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

We need to move fast,” said the UNICEF representative in the country, Peter Hawkins. “I was in Hudaydah over the past three days…I went through the western lowlands, where people on the streets, on the side of the roads, were begging and looking for assistance. They have given up. We cannot give up.”

Speaking from Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, Mr. Hawkins told reporters that the “manmade” disaster has decimated Yemen’s economy, healthcare system, and infrastructure.

Source: News.un.org

