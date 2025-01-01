English
International Shia News Agency
UN: Over 4 million Afghan girls could be deprived of education by 2030 if ban continues

Shafaqna English- United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned that over four million girls in Afghanistan could lose access to education by 2030 if the Taliban maintains its ban.

Addressing a press conference in New York, Dujarric said UNICEF has reported that another 400,000 girls are being deprived of a secondary school education in this new academic year, which started this week.

“UNICEF tells us that in Afghanistan, the new school year started today, but an additional 400,000 girls are being deprived of their right to education, bringing the total number of girls without access to this essential right to 2.2 million.

“That’s 2.2 million girls being deprived of education today. This marks three years since the ban on girls’ secondary education started. UNICEF says that if this ban persists until 2030, which we hope it won’t, over four million girls will have been deprived of their right to education beyond primary schooling.”

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

