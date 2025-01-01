Aljazeera: India’s $14bn Muslim endowments are being plundered, even by government

Shafaqna English- In January of this year, authorities in Ujjain, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, bulldozed nearly 250 properties, including homes, shops, and a century-old mosque, to clear approximately 2.1 hectares (5.27 acres) of land.

The land belonged to the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board. Derived from Arabic, “waqf” refers to movable or immoveable properties – mosques, schools, graveyards, orphanages, hospitals, and even vacant plots – donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes to God, thereby making such property transfers irrevocable and prohibiting sale and other uses.

But the Ujjain waqf land was cleared for a so-called Mahakal Corridor, a $1bn government project surrounding the city’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple.

India, home to more than 200 million Muslims, has the largest number of waqf assets in the world – more than 872,000 properties, spanning nearly 405,000 hectares (1 million acres), with an estimated value of about $14.22bn. They are managed by waqf boards in every state and federally run territory.

Together, waqf boards are the country’s largest urban landowners and the third-largest overall, after the army and the railways, respectively.

The Indian parliament is expected to discuss – possibly this week – amendments to the decades-old Waqf Act that has governed these waqf boards, and which has, over the years, entrenched more and more power in their hands. The amendment bill, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu majoritarian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could give the government unprecedented control over what happens with waqf properties.

