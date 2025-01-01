UN condemns rise in satellite navigation system interference

The UN’s International Telecommunication Union, its International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization jointly voiced “grave concern” at growing disruptions of so-called Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, GPS and other such systems, which are used for weapons systems but also for a vast array of vital civilian applications, have increasingly been targeted.

There have been warnings of increased GNSS signal disruptions since the start of war in Ukraine, as well as amid the Middle East conflict.

The UN agencies voiced alarm at the impact of disruptions to such systems, which they pointed out are used for everything from the navigation of civil aircraft, maritime vessels and humanitarian assistance vehicles to synchronizing telecommunications networks.

They demanded countries do more to protect the systems against so-called jamming attacks, which prevent access to satellite signals, as well as spoofing, through the broadcasting of false signals that can cause GNSS receivers in vessels or aircraft to calculate erroneous positions.

The joint statement called on countries to enhance the protection of the critical RNSS radio-frequency band, where GNSS systems operate.