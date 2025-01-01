Saudi Arabia: Historic Al-Safa Mosque in Baha restored

Shafaqna English- Al-Safa Mosque, a landmark from the 13th century in the Baha region, has been restored as part of a national project, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historic Mosques aims to revitalize Baha’s architectural heritage and highlight its cultural significance.

The mosque, distinguished by its Sarawat-style construction, was renovated to preserve its historical integrity while enhancing its structural and aesthetic elements.

The restoration in Baljurashi governorate prioritized the use of natural materials. Sarawat Mountain stone and locally sourced wood were used for the ceilings, columns, windows, and doors, maintaining the structure’s authenticity.

The mosque’s footprint, at 78 sq. meters, and its capacity, accommodating 31 worshippers, were unchanged by the restoration.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com