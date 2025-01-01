UN: World is at risk of returning to darkest days of AIDS pandemic amid USA funding halt

Shafaqna English- The world is at risk of returning to the darkest days of the global AIDS pandemic due to the sudden halt of US foreign aid funding, the UN’s top AIDS official warned, cautioning that millions could die.

The United States has historically been the world’s biggest donor of humanitarian assistance, but President Donald Trump has slashed international aid since returning to the White House two months ago, putting the entire humanitarian community into a tailspin.

UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima said that if the US funding is not reinstated or others do not step in to fill the gap, “there will be an additional… 6.3 million AIDS-related deaths”, a 10-fold increase, in the next four years alone.

“You’re talking of losing the gains that we have made over the last 25 years. It is very serious,” she told reporters in Geneva.

Source: France24

