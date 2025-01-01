Video] Seeking God’s Pleasure & Avoiding His Displeasure

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Seeking God’s Pleasure & Avoiding His Displeasure | A Powerful Ramadan Du’a“

🌙 Are we truly living in a way that pleases God, or are we unknowingly engaging in what displeases Him?

As we enter the final days of Ramadan, this is our chance to secure God’s pleasure and protect ourselves from anything that distances us from Him.

✔ Are we actively seeking to please God in our daily choices?

✔ Do we recognize the small actions that may lead to His displeasure?

✔ Are we making sincere efforts to obey Him, or are we still struggling with disobedience?

Today’s powerful supplication is a plea for:

✅ Asking God for what pleases Him – So we align our actions with His divine will.

✅ Seeking refuge from what displeases Him – To avoid what leads to His displeasure.

✅ Gaining the strength to obey Him & avoid disobedience – Because true obedience requires divine assistance.

✅ Recognizing that every action leads us toward either mercy or misguidance – So we become more mindful of our choices.

📖 “O God! I ask You for what pleases You, seek refuge from what displeases You, and ask for the strength to obey You and avoid disobedience.”

🔹 Are we living in a way that would make the Prophet (pbuh&hp) proud?

🔹 Are we ensuring our hearts remain free from arrogance, ingratitude, and heedlessness?

🔹 Are we seeking God’s help in staying on the right path?

