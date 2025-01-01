London Eid Festival to take place in April

The London Eid Festival is Europe’s most significant celebration of Eid Al-Fitr. It will return to one of the UK’s most upmarket shopping destinations, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and celebrating the Muslim holiday.

This year marks the sixth consecutive celebration of Eid at Westfield London, Europe’s largest retail destination with over 460 stores. The event takes place from April 4 to 6 and features fashion, fragrance, food, and live entertainment.

The organizers said festivities would then take place at Westfield Stratford City from April 11 to 13, promoting unity among London communities as Ramadan concludes.

Organizers expect over 300,000 visitors across both weekends of the Eid celebrations and say the event will “rival the bustling crowds typically seen at Westfield on Boxing Day.” There will be a vibrant mix of entertainment, activities, and food stalls to entice the crowds.

