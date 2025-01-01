UNHCR suspends nearly all programs in Egypt over budget cuts

Shafaqna English- The UNHCR has had to suspend its programs in Egypt due to significant budget cuts.

The measures will mostly affect people who rely on the UN body for vital healthcare needs, in particular those fleeing the war in Sudan.

The UN refugee agency in Egypt (UNHCR) has received less than half of its 135 million dollars (around 125 million euros) budget to help nearly one million registered refugees and asylum seekers from 60 countries in Egypt this year.

The majority of those seeking protection in Egypt come from neighboring Sudan, where a two-year civil war has displaced about 12 million people in total, with over a quarter of them crossing borders to seek safety elsewhere. In Egypt alone, there are an estimated 1.5 million people who fled from Sudan, but only about 670,000 of them are registered with UNHCR.

Source: Info Migrants

