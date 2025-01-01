Iraq: Mahallet Al-Shuyoukh, hub of religious coexistence, teeters on brink of cultural erasure

Shafaqna English- Mahallet Al-Shuyoukh, one of Baghdad’s oldest neighborhoods, a vibrant hub of religious coexistence and economic innovation, teeters on the brink of cultural erasure.

Located between the Imam Al-Azam Mosque and Shatt Al-Basha in the al-Adhamiyah district, the neighborhood has long stood as a symbol of Baghdad’s pluralistic identity. Stretching across the city’s eastern side, Mahallet Al-Shuyoukh has historically been known for its rich religious, social, and commercial life.

Source: Shafaq News

