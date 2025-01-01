English
Iraq denies Quran burning near Tigris

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday, Iraqi authorities denied social media claims that Qurans were intentionally burned along the Tigris River.

Major General Saad Maan, head of the Security Media Cell, said the photos of burned Qurans circulating on social media originated from a March 8 fire on Al-Mutanabbi Street that damaged several bookstores.

“Some platforms are misrepresenting the incident by spreading images from the bookstore fire as evidence of Quran desecration,” Maan stated, clarifying that Civil Defense teams isolated the damaged copies and placed them near the river out of respect.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

