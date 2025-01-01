OCHA: Over 140,000 displaced in a week in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, reported that 142,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced since Israel resumed its military actions in Gaza on March 18.

“Fleeing with only a few personal belongings, many people are now staying on the streets, in desperate need of food, drinking water, and shelter essentials,” the agency said late on Tuesday.

Israeli attacks killed at least 39 people, including children, and wounded 124 across Gaza in 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Attacks were reported across the enclave, including in northern Gaza’s Jabalia, as well as Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

Source: Al Jazeera

