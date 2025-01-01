Archbishop Cruz Serrano urges united efforts to combat modern slavery

Shafaqna English- On the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States, Archbishop Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano, calls for united efforts to combat modern slavery.

Archbishop Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano reminded the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) that slavery is not a thing of the past but is still happening today.

“If we close our eyes and ears to this phenomenon today,” he said, “we, too, will be complicit in it.” The Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the OAS told the body’s Permanent Council that the history of slavery and the slave trade must always be kept in mind but without allowing that memory to desensitize us to the reality of modern slavery. Recalling the words of Pope Francis, he said that slavery “objectifies” men and women, who are reduced to “things” that are valued in proportion to their usefulness to others. Archbishop Cruz Serrano noted the Council was meeting during the Eighth Inter-American Week for People of African Descent in the Americas, which, he said, “helps us recognize the gravity of these facts and the scope of this reality” of modern slavery. This should motivate to continue raising awareness about the issue and to better coordinate efforts to combat human trafficking. These efforts, the Archbishop said, “should be unanimous … to eradicate this scourge.”

Source:Vatican News