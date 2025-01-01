UAE, Qatar and Oman rank among world’s safest countries

Shafaqna English- The UAE is once again ranked as the second safest place in the world, according to the 2025 Safety Index by Numbeo. Qatar closely follows in third place with a score of 84.2, while Oman secured fifth place globally.

The index, based on user-contributed surveys focused on perceptions of crime and safety, also placed Saudi Arabia in 14th position, a notable jump from 26th last year. Bahrain, meanwhile, dropped slightly to 16th. The UK fell three places to 87th, while the US held steady at 89th.

Source: Middle East Monitor

