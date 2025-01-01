More than 17 million iftar meals distributed at Mecca, Medina Mosques during first three weeks of Ramadan

The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced that it had distributed 17,020,216 iftar meals among worshipers at the Two Holy Mosques during the first 21 days of Ramadan.

This was in collaboration with various charitable organizations.

Additionally, 17,190,000 packets of dates were distributed as part of the authority’s efforts to serve visitors, including the continuous provision of Zamzam water.

During this period, 27,105 cubic meters of Zamzam water were consumed, equivalent to about 150,614,000 cups or 721,774 bottles.

The authority emphasized its commitment to maintaining the cleanliness of the Two Holy Mosques throughout the day to ensure a safe and healthy environment, removing 4,529 tons of waste during this period.