Saudi Arabia: Millions gather for prayers on 27th night of Ramadhan at two Holy Mosques

Shafaqna English- Over three million worshipers gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina for special prayers on the 27th night of Ramadhan.
Saudi media outlets reported on Thursday that all areas of the mosques, including their floors, courtyards, rooftops, and surrounding streets, were filled with worshipers.
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques implemented a plan to manage the large crowds, coordinating with security forces and other agencies to facilitate movement and ensure order.
Rainfall coincided with the prayers, as attendees engaged in supplications.
Facilities and services were enhanced, with increased cleaning efforts, optimized ventilation and sound systems, and copies of the Holy Quran available in multiple languages.
Golf carts and electric carts were provided through the “Tanaqol” app to assist worshipers.
The Mecca Health Affairs Department deployed medical centers within the Grand Mosque, while more than 400 scouts assisted in crowd management and guiding worshipers. Similar preparations and services were in place at the Prophet’s Mosque to accommodate visitors.
Umrah, often referred to as the “lesser pilgrimage,” holds special significance when performed during Ramadhan. Muslims believe that performing Umrah in this holy month brings greater spiritual rewards, with some traditions stating that it carries the merit of Hajj.
During Ramadan, Mecca sees a sharp rise in the number of pilgrims, especially in the last ten days when many worshippers also observe I’tikaf at the Grand Mosque.
Source: IQNA