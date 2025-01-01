[Video] Loving God’s Saints & Following the Path of the Prophet (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Loving God’s Saints & Following the Path of the Prophet (PBUH) | A Powerful Ramadhan Du’a“

🌙 Who do we truly love? Who do we take as role models in our lives?

Love shapes our choices, our priorities, and ultimately, our destiny. But in Islam, love is not just an emotion—it is a declaration of faith. True love means:

✔ Aligning our hearts with those whom God loves.

✔ Following the example of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

✔ Distancing ourselves from falsehood and those who oppose Divine Truth. Today’s powerful supplication is a plea for:

✅ Loving those closest to God – The Prophet (PBUH), the righteous, and those who guide with truth.

✅ Opposing those who stand against divine guidance – Because faith requires loyalty to truth.

✅ Following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) – So our love is reflected in our actions.

✅ Seeking protection from anything that misguides our hearts – So we remain firm in faith.

📖 “O’ God! Make me a lover of Your saintly allies, an enemy of Your enemies, and an adherent to the path of the Seal of Your prophets.”

🔹 Are we truly following the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings, or just claiming love without action?

🔹 Are we surrounding ourselves with righteous influences, or are we drawn to those who mislead us?

🔹 Are we aligning our lives with the path of truth, even when it’s inconvenient?

