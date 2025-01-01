English
UN Mission urges all parties to exercise restraint as South Sudan crisis deepens

Shafaqna English- The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has urged all parties to exercise restraint and uphold the peace agreement as violence escalates, with reports of the detention of First Vice President Riek Machar emerging.

“Tonight, the country’s leaders stand on the brink of relapsing into widespread conflict or taking the country forward towards peace, recovery and democracy in the spirit of the consensus that was reached in 2018 when they signed and committed to implementing a Revitalized Peace Agreement,” UNMISS Head Nicholas Haysom said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

Haysom, also the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, cautioned that any unilateral amendments could reverse seven years of fragile progress and risk plunging South Sudan back into war.

