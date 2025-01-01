English
Human rights lawyer: UK accused of silence on rising anti-Muslim hate

Shafaqna English- British Muslims are facing an increasing wave of prejudice and discrimination. However, a recent decision to defund a key initiative for tracking Islamophobia indicates the government’s intention to remain silent, warns a human rights lawyer.

“Most of the information we have about Islamophobic attacks came from an organization called Tell Mama,” lawyer Tasnime Akunjee tells Anadolu, pointing to a 600% rise in attacks against Muslims.

Tell Mama UK, a leading organization that monitors anti-Muslim hate incidents, now faces possible closure after the government withdrew financial support without providing details of any alternative reporting mechanism.

