Iraq: Kirkuk’s historic Qaysariyah market resumes after fire

Shafaqna English- The Qaysariyah Market in central Kirkuk has fully resumed commercial activities after years of reconstruction following a major fire in 2018.

Constructed in 1855 during the Ottoman period and renovated in 1978, the market includes 365 shops, 24 alleys, 12 upper rooms, and 7 entrances—design elements tied to Ottoman timekeeping traditions.

The structure features flat stone-and-gypsum domes, skylights, and gypsum or marble arches designed to reduce load and improve airflow. Architectural details reflect Kirkuk’s ethnic and cultural makeup.

Source: Shafaq News

