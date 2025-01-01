English
8 killed as two separate terror attacks in southwest Pakistan

Shafaqna English- Two separate attacks in southwestern Pakistan resulted in the deaths of at least eight passengers, officials reported on Thursday.

In the first incident, at least five passengers were killed after being offloaded from a bus by militants, and sprayed with bullets in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.

The incident, latest in a string of similar attacks, occurred in the strategic port city of Gwadar in Balochistan province, where militants blocked a highway in the Kalmat area, and offloaded the passengers from a Karachi-bound bus late Wednesday night.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

