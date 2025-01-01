English
WFP: There are only two weeks’ worth of food supplies remaining in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The UN’s World Food Programme warned on Thursday that it has only two weeks’ worth of food left in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition.

“WFP has approximately 5,700 tons of food stocks left in Gaza — enough to support WFP operations for a maximum of two weeks,” the Rome-based agency said in a statement.
Israel resumed military operations in the Palestinian territory just over a week ago, shattering weeks of relative calm brought by a fragile ceasefire.
The United Nations said on Wednesday that the renewed Israeli operations had displaced 142,000 people in just seven days, and warned of dwindling supplies after Israel resumed a block on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

