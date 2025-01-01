French Muslim group condemns media, political harassment of women wearing veil

Shafaqna English- The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) condemned media and political harassment against women who wear the veil amid discussions about a potential ban on the headscarf in sports.

“Whatever their approach or life choices, these women have become an easy target in our country, scapegoated for many of our society’s ills. Some accuse them of communitarianism or entryism, while others claim to want to ‘liberate’ them from a supposed subjugation,” CFCM said in a statement that emphasized that the victim’s fundamental freedoms are being questioned.

CFCM underscored that Muslim women with headscarves are increasingly exposed to insecurity, as well as verbal and physical assaults.

Source: Middle East Monitor

