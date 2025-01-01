English
Ramadhan and Eid al-Fitr in Africa are a combination of religious practices, cultural rituals

Shafaqna English- For Muslims across Africa, Ramadhan and the end-of-the-month festival of Eid al-Fitr are a combination of religious practices and cultural rituals around food and community.

Patience and generosity overtake the hustle and bustle in Africa during Ramadhan. The usually frenetic daytime streets quieten down, and nights come alive with prayer, food, and festivity that extend until dawn.

In Africa, some 40 % of the more than 1 billion people identify as Muslim. Islam first spread from the Middle East to the African continent in the seventh century during the time of the Prophet Muhammad. About 1,400 years later, it is a majority religion across North Africa and in Chad, The Gambia, Senegal, Somalia, and Sudan.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

