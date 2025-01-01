Al-Aqsa Mosque: 75,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 28 March 2025

Shafaqna English- 75,000 Palestinians performed the last Friday prayer in the holy month of Ramadhan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Palestinian worshipers were stopped for long hours at the Israeli Qalandiya checkpoint, which separates the occupied West Bank from Occupied Jerusalem, despite the stormy weather.

However, access was contingent upon obtaining prior security clearances and thorough security checks at designated checkpoints.

Israeli occupation forces imposed strict restrictions on the access of worshipers to Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The occupation forces prevented hundreds of Palestinians from crossing the Qalandia military checkpoint.

Despite the stringent obstacles imposed by Israeli forces—including checkpoints, age-based restrictions, and arbitrary denials of entry—tens of thousands of Palestinians successfully reached Al-Aqsa Mosque, underscoring their unwavering commitment to religious freedom and the protection of Islamic holy sites.

Calls have continued for Muslims to observe i’tikaf (religious retreat) at Aqsa throughout the month of Ramadhan, with organizers urging a sustained presence to counter any potential attempts at encroachment or Judaization by Israeli authorities and settler groups.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

