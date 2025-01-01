Millions rally worldwide on Quds Day to support Palestinians amid Israeli genocide

Shafaqna English- Millions rally worldwide on Friday to mark the International Quds Day, voicing solidarity with Palestine. Quds Day this year comes as Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon are under constant attacks by the USA and Israel.



International Quds Day is observed each year with large demonstrations in Iran and various other countries in support of Palestine. This annual event symbolizes resistance against the occupation of Palestinian territories and serves as a call for the liberation of Al-Quds.

Imam Khomeini’s words from that time are just as relevant today: “I urge Muslims around the world to dedicate the last Friday of this holy month of Ramadhan as Quds Day and to express international solidarity among Muslims in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Millions of Iranians are participating in rallies in solidarity with Palestine.

Millions of Iranians across the country are participating in rallies in solidarity with Palestine and to condemn the Israeli regime’s atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The rallies are being held on Friday, International Quds Day, in cities, towns, and villages across Iran.

Kashmir: Thousands rally on Quds Day, demand Palestinian liberation

Thousands of people took to the streets in Budgam and Magam towns of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on the last Friday of Ramadhan, observed as Quds Day, to express solidarity with Palestine. The demonstration, which included significant participation from women and members of the Shia community, saw calls for the liberation of Masjid-al-Aqsa and an end to Israeli control over Palestinian territories.

Protesters marched through the busy markets of Budgam and Magam, chanting pro-Palestine slogans and denouncing what they described as occupation. Speakers at the rally criticised the international community for its perceived silence on the situation in Gaza, alleging ongoing atrocities against Palestinians.

Malaysia: Thousands rally in Kuala Lumpur on Quds Day, demand the USA end support for Israel

Over a thousand rallygoers joined the peaceful assembly on World Al-Quds Day 2025 held by the Secretariat of Palestine Malaysia (SPM) near the United States (US) Embassy today.

The rally saw Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid submit a memorandum to the US Embassy.

The memorandum, directed to US President Donald Trump, denounces the continued US support for Israel’s illegal occupation, aggression, and crimes against the Palestinian people.

In the memorandum, Mapim also demanded that the US recognise the inalienable rights of Palestinians to their land and self-determination.

Bahrain: International Quds Day March in the west of Manama

Showing solidarity with Palestinians, citizens of Bahrain participated in nighttime marches across various regions of the country on Quds Day. They emphasized their support for Gaza, which is under Israeli genocide.

Bahrainis took to the streets to express their solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The marches come at a time when international attention is focused on the war in Gaza, highlighting the importance of grassroots movements in advocating for political change and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Bahrainis gathered in the al-Duraz area, west of Manama, and other regions to mark Quds Day.

Yemen: Human flood in Sana on International Quds Day

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets of the capital, Sanaa, and other areas on 28 March to commemorate International Quds Day, which falls annually on the last Friday of every Ramadan.

The mass rallies came one day after over a dozen violent US airstrikes struck the Yemeni capital.

Pakistan: Millions rally against Israel in Solidarity with Palestine

On International Quds Day, millions of Pakistanis took to the streets in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, to express their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and condemn Israeli atrocities.

As the world observes International Quds Day, Pakistan stands out with one of its largest demonstrations, showcasing the collective voice of Pakistani citizens against the oppression being practiced on Palestinians by the Israeli regime.

Participants in the rallies emphasized that “Palestine is the red line of the Islamic Ummah,” rejecting any imposed plans aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Nigeria: At least five Shia shot dead in peaceful pro-Palestine march in Abuja

At least five members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have been reportedly shot dead while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries following a violent attack by the Nigerian Army on a pro-Palestine procession in Abuja on Friday.

Footage coming from the scene shows protestors running for cover as the sound of bullets rings out around them. Another video shows soldiers dragging the lifeless body of a civilian into a waiting car.

Earlier today, IHRC had expressed concerns over a possible bloodbath after it was revealed that authorities were manufacturing a pretext to attack some of the many annual Al-Quds Day demonstrations taking place across the country today.

In 2023, at least one person died and many more were injured after police opened fire on the Al-Quds Day march in Abuja. The most savage attack on protestors occurred in July 2014 when police opened fire on a rally in Zaria, northern Nigeria, killing 34 people.

www.shafaqna.com