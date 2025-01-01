Millions rally worldwide on Quds Day to support Palestinians

Shafaqna English- Millions rally worldwide on Friday to mark the International Quds Day, voicing solidarity with Palestine.



International Quds Day is observed each year with large demonstrations in Iran and various other countries in support of Palestine. This annual event symbolizes resistance against the occupation of Palestinian territories and serves as a call for the liberation of Al-Quds.

Imam Khomeini’s words from that time are just as relevant today: “I urge Muslims around the world to dedicate the last Friday of this holy month of Ramadhan as Quds Day and to express international solidarity among Muslims in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Millions of Iranians are participating in rallies in solidarity with Palestine

Millions of Iranians across the country are participating in rallies in solidarity with Palestine and to condemn the Israeli regime’s atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The rallies are being held on Friday, International Quds Day, in cities, towns, and villages across Iran.

Kashmir: Thousands rally on Quds Day, demand Palestinian liberation

Thousands of people took to the streets in Budgam and Magam towns of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on the last Friday of Ramadhan, observed as Quds Day, to express solidarity with Palestine. The demonstration, which included significant participation from women and members of the Shia community, saw calls for the liberation of Masjid-al-Aqsa and an end to Israeli control over Palestinian territories.

Protesters marched through the busy markets of Budgam and Magam, chanting pro-Palestine slogans and denouncing what they described as occupation. Speakers at the rally criticised the international community for its perceived silence on the situation in Gaza, alleging ongoing atrocities against Palestinians.

Malaysia: Thousands rally in Kuala Lumpur on Quds Day, demand the USA end support for Israel

Over a thousand rallygoers joined the peaceful assembly on World Al-Quds Day 2025 held by the Secretariat of Palestine Malaysia (SPM) near the United States (US) Embassy today.

The rally saw Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid submit a memorandum to the US Embassy.

The memorandum, directed to US President Donald Trump, denounces the continued US support for Israel’s illegal occupation, aggression, and crimes against the Palestinian people.

In the memorandum, Mapim also demanded that the US recognise the inalienable rights of Palestinians to their land and self-determination.

