[Video] Going Beyond the Minimum – Seeking Nearness to Allah (SWT)

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Going Beyond the Minimum – Seeking Nearness to Allah (SWT) | A Powerful Ramadhan Du’a“

🌙 Are we satisfied with just doing the bare minimum? Or are we striving to elevate our faith, pushing ourselves closer to Allah?

As Ramadan nears its end, exhaustion may set in—but these final moments are the most valuable. This is when true sincerity is tested.

✔ Are we increasing our devotion, or just waiting for Eid?

✔ Are we persisting in du’a, or have we started to slow down?

✔ Are we taking advantage of these last nights, or are we letting them slip away?

Today’s powerful supplication is a call to:

✅ Increase in voluntary acts of worship – Because going beyond the obligations brings us closer to Allah. ✅ Have our prayers answered, despite our flaws – Because Allah never tires of listening.

✅ Gain the closest means of nearness to Him – So our path to Allah is the strongest.

✅ Persist in du’a, knowing that every call is heard – Even if we don’t see immediate results.

📖 “O God! Increase my share of voluntary worship, answer my prayers, make my means of nearness to You the closest, and never turn away from my persistent du’as.”

🔹 Are we competing for Allah’s pleasure, or settling for the minimum?

🔹 Are we striving to perfect our worship, or just completing it?

🔹 Are we using these final nights to push ourselves, or are we slowing down?

