Shafaqna English- The Speaking Quran E07 | Prophets’ (PBUH) Trials & Triumphs, presented by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini.

Discover the trials faced by various prophets and the profound wisdom behind their struggles. This video explores how patience and faith led to divine blessings, with a special focus on Verse 6 of Surah Yusuf, where Allah reveals the trials of Prophet Ya‘qub (AS) and the blessings bestowed upon his family.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

