Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE announced Sunday as Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English– Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and several other countries have announced that tomorrow, Sunday, will be Eid al-Fitr.

According to Shafaqna, citing Al Jazeera, Saudi Arabia announced that a moon-sighting session at the royal court was held this evening to review the reports about the sighting of the Shawwal crescent for the year 1446 of the Islamic lunar calendar. Based on the testimony of several reliable witnesses regarding the sighting of the moon, the authorities decided that tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, will be Eid al-Fitr this year.

Qatar’s Moon Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs also announced that tomorrow, Sunday, is Eid al-Fitr. This was stated in a statement from the committee after today’s meeting at the ministry building.

According to the official news agency of the UAE, after the legitimate sighting of the Shawwal crescent this evening, the UAE Presidency Office announced that tomorrow will be Eid al-Fitr in the UAE.

In Kuwait, the legitimate moon-sighting authority confirmed that the Shawwal crescent has been sighted, and tomorrow, Sunday, will be the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

Yemen also announced that tomorrow, Sunday, will be Eid al-Fitr in the country.

According to Shafaqna, Oman announced that the crescent moon of Shawwal was not visible at sunset on Saturday in the country, and therefore, Monday (March 31) will be Eid al-Fitr 1446.

Additionally, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia also declared Monday as Eid al-Fitr 1446.

