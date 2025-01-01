Hundreds of Muslims gathered for Ramadhan prayers feared dead in Myanmar earthquake

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of Muslim worshippers are feared among the over 1,600 people who died in a powerful earthquake that struck central Myanmar while they gathered at mosques for prayers during Ramadhan.

According to the shadow National Unity Government, more than 50 mosques across the country also sustained damage when the magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck on Friday.

Htet Min Oo was performing ritual ablutions before Ramadhan prayers at a mosque next to his house in Mandalay.

His home collapsed along with part of the mosque, trapping half his body with the rubble of a wall that buried two of his aunts. Residents raced to pull them out, he said, but only one survived.

The 25-year-old told the Reuters news agency that his two uncles and his grandmother were also trapped under piles of concrete. With no heavy equipment available, he tried desperately to clear the rubble with his hands but could not shift it.

“I don’t know if they are still alive under the debris. After so long, I don’t think there’s any hope,” he said on Friday.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com