Shafaqna English- Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden, is a tulip garden in Srinagar, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the largest tulip garden in Asia spread over an area of about 30 ha (74 acres).

It is situated at the base of the Zabarwan range with an overview of Dal Lake. The garden boasts over 1.7 million tulips in more than 60 varieties.

www.shafaqna.com