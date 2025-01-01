English
Climate of anxiety among Muslim Americans as Trump travel ban looms

Shafaqna English- Advocates said that Trump’s travel ban, along with the recent detainment of multiple college students from majority-Muslim countries, has led to a climate of rampant anxiety among the American Muslim community.

The Trump administration is considering prohibiting or limiting travelers from more than 40 countries from entering the USA.
A draft version of the Trump administration’s proposal to prohibit and limit citizens of more than 40 countries from entering the United States leaked in early March. The White House said Thursday that it had not yet decided on the policy.

Nadiah Alyafai is bracing for four years of missed memories, birthdays, and holidays. Since she was young, the now 22-year-old has traveled to her father’s native country of Yemen every few years to see family.

But, as Donald Trump considers sweeping travel restrictions for citizens of more than a dozen countries, Alyafai fears that her family soon won’t be able to come and visit and that her father, who became a legal permanent resident of the U.S. more than two decades ago, won’t be able to return home to Chicago if he travels outside the country.

