Questions About Zakat al-Fitr for Guests / Answers by Grand Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has responded to some questions regarding the Zakat al-Fitr (alms) of guests. Below are the questions and answers:

Question: If a person travels from their city to another city before Eid al-Fitr and stays at someone’s house, should they pay their own Zakat al-Fitr, or should the host pay it?

Answer: It is obligatory for the host to pay the Zakat al-Fitr for a guest who arrives before sunset on the night of Eid al-Fitr and is considered dependent on the host, even if only temporarily. For example, if a guest arrives before sunset and stays overnight at the host’s home, with the host providing the necessary accommodations and taking responsibility for their expenses, it is obligatory for the host to pay the Zakat al-Fitr, even if the guest does not eat or breaks their fast with their own food.

Question: If someone unexpectedly attends a party on the last night of Ramadan, is the Zakat al-Fitr for them the responsibility of the host?

Answer: The Zakat al-Fitr of a guest who arrives before sunset on the night of Eid al-Fitr and stays the night at the host’s home, even temporarily becoming dependent on the host, is obligatory for the host. However, according to caution, if the guest arrives after sunset on the night of Eid al-Fitr and is considered a dependent, then it is obligatory for the host. Otherwise, it is not obligatory. If the person is invited only for the iftar meal on the night of Eid and does not stay, they are not considered dependent on the host, and the host is not responsible for their Zakat al-Fitr.

Question: A person hosted a party at a restaurant without prior knowledge that it was the night of Eid al-Fitr. After the party, it was confirmed that it was the night of Eid al-Fitr. Is the Zakat al-Fitr of the guests the responsibility of the host? If it is, can the guests appoint the host to pay their Zakat al-Fitr on their behalf?

Answer: If the guest is invited only for the iftar meal and does not stay overnight, they are not considered dependent on the host, and the host is not responsible for their Zakat al-Fitr.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com