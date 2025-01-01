As Eid al-Fitr approaches, dried fruit prices rise in Herat

Shafaqna English- As Eid al-Fitr approaches, temporary markets for selling dried fruit have been set up in the city of Herat. But, some citizens said that this year the price of dried fruit has significantly increased, forcing them to buy less.

“Last year it was cheap, but this year it has become very expensive. For example, something that cost 600 afghani per kilo last year has now reached 800,” stated Abdul Rahman, a resident of Herat.

“The price of dried fruits has gone up a lot. Last year this same raisin was 120 afghani per kilo, now it’s 180,” Abdul Nasir, another Herat resident, underlined.

Meanwhile, Hamidullah, who came to the market to shop, said the excitement in the market is not like previous years.

“This year, the market is dull; it seems like people have less money. Last year was better,” Hamidullah remarked.

Even though only a few days remain until Eid, the presence of people in these markets is limited. Many vendors say the markets are not as lively as in previous years, and customer numbers have declined.

Source: Tolo News

