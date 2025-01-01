English
World Bank: Air pollution claims lives of around 5.7 million people each year

Shafaqna English- The World Bank reported that air pollution causes approximately 5.7 million deaths annually, with 95% occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

In a report titled Accelerating Access to Clean Air on a Livable Planet, the bank estimated that air pollution causes an economic loss equivalent to about 5% of global gross domestic product (GDP) due to its effects on health, productivity losses and reduced life expectancy.

“An integrated approach – for example, designing and sequencing policies that achieve multiple goals such as energy independence or emission reduction, along with measures to reduce air pollution – could halve the number of people breathing unhealthy levels of air pollution by 2040,” it said.

The majority of outdoor air pollution on a global scale is caused by human activities, the report read.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

