Mecca: Over 4.1 million worshippers gathered at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Over 4.1 million worshippers and Umrah pilgrims gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on the 29th night of Ramadan.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah reported that over 3.4 million people attended the Isha and Taraweeh prayers, with an additional 646,600 performing Umrah, Saudi Gazette reported on Saturday.

During the night, approximately 28,200 visitors used mobility carts, while 135,600 benefited from location guidance services. The distribution included more than 42,000 bottles of Zamzam water and 702,000 iftar meals.

Source: IQNA