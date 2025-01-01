Rohingya refugees spend another Eid Al-Fitr in isolation

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Rohingya refugees are marking Eid Al-Fitr on a remote Bangladeshi island, unable even to see their relatives in nearby refugee camps on the mainland.

Ajhida Begum, who lives on the Bhasan Char island with her husband and six children, is one of its first inhabitants. This year, she will mark her fourth Eid there.

“I miss my relatives. While I can’t be with them physically, I make video and audio calls, and it’s the only way to maintain our bonds, especially during Eid Al-Fitr,” she told Arab News.

“Visiting friends and relatives, gossiping, and sharing special food with my parents and siblings on Eid are moments I always remember. I deeply miss these moments on Eid day.”

Begum is one of nearly 36,000 Rohingya refugees relocated to Bhasan Char by the Bangladeshi government since 2020.

Authorities aim to eventually move up to 100,000 Rohingya to the island to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar district, where more than 1.3 million refugees are cramped inside 33 camps, where they have limited access to job opportunities and education.

Bhasan Char offered a promise of better livelihoods, but the 52 sq. km island was originally a sandbar that emerged in the early 2000s. Vegetation is scarce, and even fresh water supplies depend entirely on man-made systems.

“Life in Bhasan Char is tough and challenging, as sources of income for daily living are extremely limited here,” Begum said.

“I couldn’t arrange anything special for Eid this year. I borrowed some money from my neighbors to prepare a few dishes for my children. I made vermicelli and chicken curry for them. Having a sweet dish on Eid morning is our tradition, and with the vermicelli, I’m trying to keep that tradition alive. That’s the only special thing I could manage for this Eid.”

Rohingya in Bhasan Char are not allowed to travel freely and require special permission to do so. There are no regular public transport services to the island, which is located some 68 km off the coast of mainland Bangladesh.

