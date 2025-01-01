English
Saudi Arabia: Al-Rumaila Mosque restored

Shafaqna English- The historic Al-Rumaila Mosque in the Al-Dhahirah district of Riyadh is one of the oldest religious sites that has been restored.

The second phase of Project for Historic Mosques focuses on renovating and restoring religious and cultural significance, while preserving the ancient architectural style using sustainable, environmentally friendly methods.

The project will renovate the mosque in the Najdi style, expanding its area from 1,185 sq. meters to 1,556 sq. meters, and doubling its capacity from 327 to 657 worshippers.

