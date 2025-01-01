Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr with dwindling food and no end to war

Shafaqna English- Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had little reason to celebrate on Sunday as they began observing Eid al-Fitr, facing rapidly dwindling food supplies and no resolution to the ongoing Israeli war.

Today marks the first day of Eid al-Fitr, a time that is traditionally filled with joy and celebration. But in Gaza, the sound of bombardment and artillery shelling drowns out the call to prayer.

Children who used to wear new clothes on this day are hungry and traumatised. People have no sense of safety and no festive meals to prepare. Since dawn today, Israeli strikes have continued to devastate neighbourhoods. At least 20 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli bombardment on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, health officials say

Many held prayers outside demolished mosques on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadhan.

“It’s the Eid of sadness,” Adel al-Shaer said after attending outdoor prayers in the central town of Deir al-Balah. “We lost our loved ones, our children, our lives, and our futures. We lost our students, our schools, and our institutions. We lost everything.”

Source: Associated Press , Aljazeera

