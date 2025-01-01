Iraq: Historic Al-Aghawat Mosque minaret in Mosul restored

Shafaqna English- The historic Al-Aghawat Mosque minaret in Mosul has been restored after sustaining heavy damage during the military operations to retake the city from Daesh, according to the Nineveh Inspectorate of Antiquities and Heritage.

According to Inspectorate Director Ruwaid al-Layla, the project, overseen by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, was carried out without direct government funding and followed international restoration standards.

“The reconstruction was led by specialized teams with support from private donors,” al-Layla told Shafaq News, clarifying that the work was completed in two phases: restoration of the prayer hall, followed by rebuilding the minaret.

He also highlighted the mosque’s architectural and historical value, calling it “one of Mosul’s oldest and most significant religious sites.”

Built in 1702 CE (1114 AH), the mosque, located in the city’s old quarter, sustained heavy damage during the military operations to retake Mosul from Daesh.

