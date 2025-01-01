Several Countries Declare Monday (March 31) as Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English- While several countries have declared Sunday, March 30, as Eid al-Fitr, others have announced Monday, March 31, as the first day of Shawwal 1446 and the celebration of Eid.

According to Shafaqna, countries such as Oman, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and Brunei have officially set Monday, March 31, as Eid al-Fitr. Additionally, Iran and Iraq are also expected to follow suit based on moon sighting maps.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, and Sudan have declared Eid on Sunday, March 30.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

