International Shia News Agency
120,000 Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- Around 120,000 Palestinians gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers, despite Israeli restrictions, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

Despite the heavy presence of Israeli forces and restrictions at checkpoints, large crowds flocked to the mosque’s compound.

Some Palestinians were barred from entering and had to perform prayers outside the mosque’s walls. Among those prevented from entering was prominent Jerusalem activist Mohammed Abu al-Hummus

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

