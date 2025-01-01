English
Iraq: Kleicha fills homes with nostalgia during Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English-  As Eid al-Fitr approaches, the aroma of dates, cardamom, and butter fills Iraqi homes, where families in Baghdad and Erbil gather to prepare kleicha—the cherished pastry that has long represented hospitality and togetherness.

For many, kleicha is more than a holiday treat; it is a tradition woven into the fabric of family and community life. “An inherited practice that fosters community bonds,” says 85-year-old Basima Al-Saeed from Baghdad, recalling how exchanging plates of kleicha with neighbors strengthens ties during the holiday.

